 Moving Car Catches Fire On Orchha-Tigela Highway In Madhya Pradesh, Turns Into Ashes; Passersby Record VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMoving Car Catches Fire On Orchha-Tigela Highway In Madhya Pradesh, Turns Into Ashes; Passersby Record VIDEO

Moving Car Catches Fire On Orchha-Tigela Highway In Madhya Pradesh, Turns Into Ashes; Passersby Record VIDEO

Firefighters worked quickly to control the blaze, but the car was completely destroyed, reduced to ashes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A car traveling on the Orchha-Tigela highway caught fire suddenly near Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Thursday.

A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the car parked at the side of the highway with thick smoke and flames rising from the vehicle. Passersby recorded the scene, highlighting the intensity of the fire as the car quickly turned into a ball of fire.

Check out the video below :

According to reports, the vehicle was carrying people from Chhatarpur to Jhansi when flames unexpectedly broke out. Fortunately, the occupants acted quickly and jumped out of the car, escaping without any injuries.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: World's Largest Blood Donation Camp Inaugurated At Narendra Modi Stadium In Gujarat
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: World's Largest Blood Donation Camp Inaugurated At Narendra Modi Stadium In Gujarat
State Bank of India Completes 13.18% Stake Sale In Yes Bank To Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
State Bank of India Completes 13.18% Stake Sale In Yes Bank To Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 Released; Students Can Raise Objections Till September 20
BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 Released; Students Can Raise Objections Till September 20
Swiped OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Bumble-Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd's Biopic In India?
Swiped OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Bumble-Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd's Biopic In India?

Police and the fire brigade reached the spot shortly after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters worked quickly to control the blaze, but the car was completely destroyed, reduced to ashes.

Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred in the Narai police outpost area under Orchha police station.

Read Also
VIDEO: Fisheries Department Seizes 8K Illegal Thailand Catfish At Jabalpur Railway Station
article-image

Officials have advised drivers to stay alert while traveling on highways and take immediate action if they notice any signs of smoke or fire in their vehicles.

The quick thinking of the car occupants prevented any loss of life, and the video has served as a warning to other travelers about highway safety.

No casualties were reported, but the vehicle was fully damaged in the fire.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Moving Car Catches Fire On Orchha-Tigela Highway In Madhya Pradesh, Turns Into Ashes; Passersby...

Moving Car Catches Fire On Orchha-Tigela Highway In Madhya Pradesh, Turns Into Ashes; Passersby...

Police Constable Booked For Brutally Assaulting Wife Over Dowry In MP's Shivpuri, Victim...

Police Constable Booked For Brutally Assaulting Wife Over Dowry In MP's Shivpuri, Victim...

Special Puja Performed At PM Modi's Temple In Gwalior On 75th Birthday

Special Puja Performed At PM Modi's Temple In Gwalior On 75th Birthday

Video Viral: Drunk Youths Create Ruckus On Bhopal’s VIP Road Late Night, Throw Dustbin Into Upper...

Video Viral: Drunk Youths Create Ruckus On Bhopal’s VIP Road Late Night, Throw Dustbin Into Upper...

PM Narendra Modi In Dhar: 'Apki Sehat Sarkari Tijori Se Zyada Zaruri Hai...' PM Modi Appeals Women...

PM Narendra Modi In Dhar: 'Apki Sehat Sarkari Tijori Se Zyada Zaruri Hai...' PM Modi Appeals Women...