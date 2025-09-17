Moving Car Catches Fire On Orchha-Tigela Highway In Madhya Pradesh, Turns Into Ashes; Passersby Record VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A car traveling on the Orchha-Tigela highway caught fire suddenly near Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Thursday.

A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the car parked at the side of the highway with thick smoke and flames rising from the vehicle. Passersby recorded the scene, highlighting the intensity of the fire as the car quickly turned into a ball of fire.

Check out the video below :

According to reports, the vehicle was carrying people from Chhatarpur to Jhansi when flames unexpectedly broke out. Fortunately, the occupants acted quickly and jumped out of the car, escaping without any injuries.

Police and the fire brigade reached the spot shortly after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters worked quickly to control the blaze, but the car was completely destroyed, reduced to ashes.

Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred in the Narai police outpost area under Orchha police station.

Read Also VIDEO: Fisheries Department Seizes 8K Illegal Thailand Catfish At Jabalpur Railway Station

Officials have advised drivers to stay alert while traveling on highways and take immediate action if they notice any signs of smoke or fire in their vehicles.

The quick thinking of the car occupants prevented any loss of life, and the video has served as a warning to other travelers about highway safety.

No casualties were reported, but the vehicle was fully damaged in the fire.