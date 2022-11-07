Morena: Workshop on water conservation, utilisation ends

Representative image | Photo Credit: Pexels

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on water conservation and utilisation organised by All India Institute of Local Self government under the joint aegis of public health engineering department and water resources department ended here on Sunday.

The workshop was conducted in line with a slew of programmes being held to celebrate Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.

The workshop was presided over by Chirman of energy development corporation, Giriraj Dandotiya and Chairman of minority backward classes and finance development corporation, RaghurajKansana.

Addressing the attendees of the workshop, Chairman Kansana stated that the state government is persevering in its efforts to supply water to every household under the “Nal Jal yojana”. Following this, Chairman Dandotiya said that the water to be supplied under the scheme will be tantamount to mineral water, which will be fruitful in warding off diseases and will be beneficial for health too.

Various other experts from the water resources department such as Dinesh Desh Rajan, Sobran Singh Tomar and others also expressed their views in the workshop. Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Public health engineering department, SL Batham, Assistant engineer Ravi Bajpayee and other officials as well as employees were also present.