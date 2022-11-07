e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMorena: Workshop on water conservation, utilisation ends

Morena: Workshop on water conservation, utilisation ends

The workshop was conducted in line with a slew of programmes being held to celebrate Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Photo Credit: Pexels
Follow us on

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on water conservation and utilisation organised by All India Institute of Local Self government under the joint aegis of public health engineering department and water resources department ended here on Sunday.

The workshop was conducted in line with a slew of programmes being held to celebrate Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.

The workshop was presided over by Chirman of energy development corporation, Giriraj Dandotiya and Chairman of minority backward classes and finance development corporation, RaghurajKansana.

Addressing the attendees of the workshop, Chairman Kansana stated that the state government is persevering in its efforts to supply water to every household under the “Nal Jal yojana”. Following this, Chairman Dandotiya said that the water to be supplied under the scheme will be tantamount to mineral water, which will be fruitful in warding off diseases and will be beneficial for health too.

Various other experts from the water resources department such as Dinesh Desh Rajan, Sobran Singh Tomar and others also expressed their views in the workshop. Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Public health engineering department, SL Batham, Assistant engineer Ravi Bajpayee and other officials as well as employees were also present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Woman held for stocking illicit liquor, released later
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Damoh: Seminar on poetry organised by Hindi Writers’ Association

Damoh: Seminar on poetry organised by Hindi Writers’ Association

Narmadapuram: 3 held for blackmailing bizman by posing as journalists

Narmadapuram: 3 held for blackmailing bizman by posing as journalists

Morena: Woman dies at home, kin allege murder

Morena: Woman dies at home, kin allege murder

Jabalpur: Residents complain against JMC for not collecting garbage

Jabalpur: Residents complain against JMC for not collecting garbage

Narmadapuram: Collector reviews applications received on CM Helpline portal

Narmadapuram: Collector reviews applications received on CM Helpline portal