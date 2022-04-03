Morena: Probe ordered into alleged mass copying at nursing course exam

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A five-member committee was constituted to investigate the alleged mass copying incident during a practical examination held at the state-run district hospital in Morena, an official said on sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday when students of nursing colleges were taking practical exams in the district hospital. The videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Rakesh Sharma said the committee would probe the holding of exams and the alleged copying. This committee would submit a report within 15 days. A notice was also being served to the civil surgeon of the district hospital, he added.

After the submission of the report, further proceedings will be taken and the registration of colleges concerned will be cancelled, Sharma said.

Nonetheless, Morena district hospital's civil surgeon Vinod Gupta said that he was not aware of the exams. "The invigilators who came from Sagar can inform in this regard," he said.

ALSO READ Watch video: Nursing students are copying from mobile phones in Morena

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:05 AM IST