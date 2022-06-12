Morena: Municipal corporation elections; BJP deploys 30 leaders to find out corporator candidates

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has pressed a 30-leader contingent into service to find suitable candidates who can contest and win the election from Wards of Morena Municipal Corporation.

The voting for Morena Municipal Corporation is scheduled to be held in the second phase on July 13. There are 47 wards in the corporation.

Notably, senior BJP leader Ashok Argal had won the election for the mayor post in the last election, but the party had lost in many wards.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union cabinet minister Narendra Singh Tomar had done extensive campaigning in Morena in the last municipal corporation election. The duo along with other party leaders visited almost each ward and campaigned for their party candidates, but BJP could manage to win only 15 wards.

Taking a lesson from the last election, this time BJP does not want to leave any stone unturned. Therefore, it has deployed a 30 leaders’ contingent to find suitable candidates for each ward.

The BJP leaders who have been included in the contingent have been tasked to visit each locality of the city and hold discussions with residents to take feedback about the party’s possible candidate for the post of corporator. They have been given charges of two to three wards.

Besides votes, the leaders have also been asked to hold meetings with local BJP leaders and find out the area where BJP vote bank is less.

On Saturday, president of Madhya Pradesh Minorities and Backward Classes Corporation Raghuraj Singh Kansana and former BJP District Treasurer, Rajendra Goyal visited different localities of Ward 38 and Ward 39. Both leaders are in-charge of these two wards. BJP leaders Premkant Sharma, Khalak Singh Rajput, Rajendra Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Vipin Dandoutia and other leaders and workers were accompanied by both the leaders.

They held discussions with the residents and took their feedback about possible candidates of BJP from these two wards.

Similarly, Urja Vikas Nigam President Giriraj Dandoutia and Jingni Mandal President Mahendra Yadav have been assigned responsibility of Ward 01, 02, 03 and 26, MP Agro Chairman Andal Singh Kansana and BJP leader Brijkishore Dandotiya for Ward 4 to 8, Indrajit Yadav and Sardar Singh Gurjar for Ward 09, 10, Anil Goyal and Rajiv Kansana for Ward 11, 12 and 13, former MP and mayor Ashok Argal and former Mandi Chairman Harimohan Naikadi for Ward 14,15 and19, Ramkumar Maheshwari and Ramnath Pippal for ward 16,17 and 23, former president district panchayat Morena Manojpal Yadav and Arjun for Ward 18, 21 and 22, former MLA Parshuram Mudgal and Somesh Kushwaha for Ward no 23. In 24 and 25, former president, district panchayat Morena, Hamir Singh Patel and Veer Singh Tomar for ward number 27 and 28, Ambah MLA Kamlesh Jatav, Ram Naresh Sharma for Ward 29 and 30, former district president of BJP Nagendra Tiwari and Gajendra Parmar in Ward number 31, 32 and 33, former minister Rustam Singh and senior BJP leaders and Ballabh Dandoutia for Ward 34 to 37, former minister Munshilal and former president Krishi Upaj Mandi Committee Morena Virendra Harshana for ward 42, 43 and 44, former BJP district president Kedar Singh Yadav Babuji and Mukesh Jatav for wards 45, 46, 47 have been assigned responsibilities. All these senior leaders have been instructed to visit the wards on Saturday. Following which these leaders along with BJP workers are in touch with the voters.

