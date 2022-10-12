Morena: Man seeks police help to get his wife back from her maternal house

File Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man sought police help to get his wife back from her parental house in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The man also submitted a memo to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the same.

According to reports, the man, Anil Gautam, told the police that his wife had been living in the maternal house for the past nine months. Neither she was picking up her phone nor was she ready to come with him.

Gautam threatened to commit suicide if his wife was not brought from her maternal home. Gautam further told police that he married Nisha Malviya, a resident of Bijauli village under Murar police station limits in 2019. A few months later after the marriage, she went to her maternal house to meet her parents.

After one month passed, she neither phoned or returned to his residence. He called several times but she did not respond. Following which he reached his in-laws house to bring her back. When he asked her to come along with him, she refused, he added.

SP Ashutosh Bagri said that acting on the complaint, he instructed the police station concerned about the matter. The team would talk to the couple about the reasons for the dispute. Following which efforts would be made to pacify the conflict between them.

