Morena: Lokayukta sleuths conduct searches at residential and commercial premises of Morena Municipal Corporation officer, properties worth crores unearthed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta, Gwalior, on Wednesday carried out searches at residential and commercial premises of an accounts officer posted at Morena Municipal Corporation.

The SPE sleuths have unearthed moveable and immoveable properties worth crores of rupees. The search continued till filing of this report.

According to information, Santosh Sharma, 55, is posted as accounts officer at Morena Municipal Corporation. SPE, Lokayukta Gwalior, had received a complaint that Sharma had amassed properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“Following a complaint, the information was verified and later the search was planned,” said a senior SPE officer.

According to sources, SPE officials have found Rs 8 lakh in cash, jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, three bungalows including one in posh locality in Gwalior, three cars, a bank locker, documents related to commercial and agricultural lands, a tractor agency and several bank accounts so far.

“The search is being conducted at three separate premises. The exact cost of seizure remains to be estimated as search is still on. “Since Wednesday (Bakr Eid) is a holiday, we are unable to open bank locker and obtain details of his bank accounts,” Raghvendra Tomar, who is leading the search teams, told Free Press over phone.

According to information, Sharma has been posted at Morena Municipal Corporation for the past 10 years. He is said to be close to a powerful BJP leader of the state.