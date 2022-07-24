Morena: Hyena caught after moving in town for 48 hours

Ambah / Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A hyena, which created fear in the town for 48 hours, was finally caught at night. Later, the wild animal was released in the ravines of Kwari river by the forest department team.

According to forest department staff, the hyena was first spotted at DAV School. Then, it was seen in premises of a hospital creating panic among the staff.

Block medical officer Dr Devendra Yadav said forest personnel, police and administration could not deploy rescue team.

Then, it was spotted in local civic body premises in the evening where some sanitation workers tried to catch the animal but met with no success.

Sonu, a sweeper of the hospital, said several attempts were made to catch the animal, but they proved futile. The forest department staff succeeded in catching the animal at night.