e-Paper Get App

Morena: Hyena caught after moving in town for 48 hours

According to forest department staff, the hyena was first spotted at DAV School. Then, it was seen in premises of a hospital creating panic among the staff.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
article-image

Ambah / Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A hyena, which created fear in the town for 48 hours, was finally caught at night. Later, the wild animal was released in the ravines of Kwari river by the forest department team.

According to forest department staff, the hyena was first spotted at DAV School. Then, it was seen in premises of a hospital creating panic among the staff.

Block medical officer Dr Devendra Yadav said forest personnel, police and administration could not deploy rescue team.

Then, it was spotted in local civic body premises in the evening where some sanitation workers tried to catch the animal but met with no success.

Sonu, a sweeper of the hospital, said several attempts were made to catch the animal, but they proved futile. The forest department staff succeeded in catching the animal at night.

Read Also
Morena: Youth kills sister-in-law over land sale
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMorena: Hyena caught after moving in town for 48 hours

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai police issues cyber safety advisory, lists dos and donts

Mumbai police issues cyber safety advisory, lists dos and donts

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

'See you in court': Smriti tells Gandhis, after Congress alleges her 18-year-old daughter is running...

'See you in court': Smriti tells Gandhis, after Congress alleges her 18-year-old daughter is running...

Mumbai: Seven held in international stolen cell phone sale racket

Mumbai: Seven held in international stolen cell phone sale racket

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency, here's what it means

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency, here's what it means