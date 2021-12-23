Morena: Farmer hits junior engineer for disconnecting power supply

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with disconnection of power supply, a farmer reached the powerhouse and hit a junior engineer (JE) with a sharp edge weapon in Kailaras tehsil area of the district on Thursday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the farmer, Ramjeet was upset with the increment in electricity bills and disconnection of the power supply of his tube-well. He was visiting the powerhouse for the last three months but no one paid attention towards him. Ramjeet had requested several times to rejoin the connection but the electricity department did not do so.

After that the farmer reached the power house and started abusing the employees of the department. The JE, Mukesh Jatav who was posted in the sub division department of the powerhouse came to pacify the situation but Ramjeet hit him with the weapon on his head, he fell down and ran away from there to save his life. Mukesh sustained severe injuries in the incident and he was admitted to a nearby hospital.

On getting the information of the incident, the police rushed to the spot. Kailaras police station in charge Vedendra Kushwaha said that a case has been registered into the mattera and the police were trying to arrest the accused farmer.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Suspecting infidelity man beats wife to death in Morena

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:54 PM IST