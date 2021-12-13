Madhya Pradesh: Suspecting infidelity man beats his wife to death in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man beaten up his wife to death with a stick after having a doubt on her character. The incident occured in Kalinde Ka Pura, Banmore, Morena district.

After committing the crime, the accused husband, Yasin Khan went to the police station and later admitted that he had killed his wife.

According to the police, the accused came and said that someone had killed his wife, but the police got suspicious and asked him strictly. After that Yasin confessed the crime.

Yasin told police that his wife had relations with other people. He had tried to explain this to his wife many times and also they had an argument between them but the matter did not resolve. He killed his wife Shanno (40) by beating her with a stick in the night.

After that he sat near her body throughout the night. He came to Banmore police station the next morning and informed them about the incident.

Bamor police station in charge Virendra Kushwaha said that the body of the woman has been sent for the post mortem and on the basis of the statement of the accused, the police arrested him.

Shanno’s brother-in-law, Navi Ullah Khan, however, alleged that Yasin alone could not kill her. Yasin’s brothers, Osman Khan and Valla were also involved in it. Both of them were absconding from home. Shanno Bano did not get along with them because they had suppressed a piece of Yasin. They used to have a dispute over this, Navi added.

Yasin has two daughters. The elder daughter is 16 years old and the younger is 9 years old.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:36 PM IST