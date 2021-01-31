MORENA: Doctor kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh, abandoned in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal/Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): A doctor, kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh, was finally found in Madhya Pradesh where he had been chained and dumped in the fields by kidnappers.



Dr RK Gurbakshani, 62, a physician who lives in Sipree Bazar locality in Jhansi had gone on a morning walk on Friday but did not return home.

His family members informed the police and a case of kidnapping was lodged under Section 365 IPC. The police launched a search by setting up two teams.



In a CCTV footage, the doctor was seen walking towards the highway but the police failed to get further leads about his whereabouts till late in the night. On Saturday, the police received a call from their counterparts in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, informing that Dr Gurbakshani was with them.



A police team and his relatives rushed to bring him back. Gurbakshani told the police that three men had kidnapped him at gunpoint and bundled him inside a car saying they needed him to treat someone. They assured to release him later. He later overheard them, talking about making a ransom call.



He said that they travelled the whole day along highways, roads and villages. Later, he was shifted on a motorcycle and then made to walk.

In the late evening, the kidnappers took him to a lonely farm field, tied him up using iron chains and locks. They took him to a field and dumped him there.