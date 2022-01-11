e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,461
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

Morena: Cop shoots wife with service rifle, surrenders at police station

The incident occurred at Morena District Police Line, the official said.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable allegedly shot his wife with his service rifle in Morena late Monday night, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Morena District Police Line, the official said.

The accused police constable identified as Haneef Khan went to Kotwali police station and surrendered before the police.

The police said that a case had been registered against Khan and he had also been arrested.

According to reports, Haneef, 38, reached his home from his duty around 12PM. He had a dispute with his wife Chandani Bano, 45, over some issue.

The dispute turned ugly when Khan shot Bano with his service rifle. On hearing the gunshot, neighbours went to his house and informed the police.

Police sources said that Khan, a resident of Kailaras town often used to have disputes with his wife.

ALSO READ

Gwalior: I lost by-election, as I changed party, former cabinet minister Imarti Devi Gwalior: I lost by-election, as I changed party, former cabinet minister Imarti Devi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
Advertisement