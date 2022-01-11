Morena: Cop shoots wife with service rifle, surrenders at police station

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable allegedly shot his wife with his service rifle in Morena late Monday night, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Morena District Police Line, the official said.

The accused police constable identified as Haneef Khan went to Kotwali police station and surrendered before the police.

The police said that a case had been registered against Khan and he had also been arrested.

According to reports, Haneef, 38, reached his home from his duty around 12PM. He had a dispute with his wife Chandani Bano, 45, over some issue.

The dispute turned ugly when Khan shot Bano with his service rifle. On hearing the gunshot, neighbours went to his house and informed the police.

Police sources said that Khan, a resident of Kailaras town often used to have disputes with his wife.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:12 AM IST