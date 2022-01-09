Gwalior: I lost by-election, as I changed party, former cabinet minister Imarti Devi

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and chairman of Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam, Imarti Devi has said that she lost the by-poll as she had changed the party.

Imarti Devi, a loyalist of union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, was addressing a programme organized by a NGO in Gwalior on Sunday.

A video of her statement has gone viral on social media. “I recently lost the state assembly by-poll as I changed the party. Otherwise, no one could beat me in the poll,” Imarti is heard saying in the viral video. However, she could not be contacted by the Free Press Journal to comment on the viral video.

While addressing the gathering, she said that there were 50% reservation for women in elections, except Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

“When we start working with men, I am sure women would start winning even on the seats reserved for men,” she added.

She added that she became district panchayat member in 2004. “Thereafter, I became a member of the state assembly in 2008. I was a member of the state assembly, but recently I lost the election,” she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Imarti Devi and 21 MLAs along with union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had joined BJP in March 2020, toppling Kamal Nath led Congress government.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 01:36 PM IST