Morena: Congress MLA, district panchayat vice-president allegedly kidnap district panchayat member’s son to get vote in its favour

Congress MLA, Ajab Singh Kushwaha | FPJ

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress MLA and district panchayat vice-president had allegedly kidnapped the son of a newly elected district panchayat member to get her vote in favour of their supporter for the post of district panchayat president in Joura tehsil, Morena.

According to sources, after the completion of three-tier panchayat polls, the process of electing district presidents has been started. High-profile people of the locality are trying hard to make their close person as district president. They are attempting horse-trading and kidnapping of the kin of newly elected district panchayat members as they vote for district president.

Similarly, the Congress MLA, Ajab Singh Kushwaha and the district panchayat vice-president Manvendra Singh Sikarwar laid a political trap for one of their supporters for the post of district president. According to reports, there was a lack of one vote for which they asked the newly elected district panchayat member, Sampatiya Kushwaha to extend her support in their favour.

It is said that she accepted the MLA's request but Ajab Singh and Manvendra did not believe her words. Following which they took Sampatiya’s son, Daroga Kushwaha (22) along with them as security on Sunday morning.

Daroga Kushwaha | FPJ

When Daroga did not return till Monday late evening, Sampatiya’s elder son, Diwan Singh reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the MLA Ajab Singh and Manvendra.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under the section of kidnapping and started the search operation. On the basis of information from a cyber cell and informer, police raided Palm hotel, Gwalior and freed Daroga from there in the early hours of Tuesday.

Joura TI, Ashish Rajput said that MLA Ajab Singh and Manvendra had taken Daroga along with him for the election of district president. Daroga was recovered from a hotel in Gwalior last night. Further action would be taken on the basis of Daroga's statement. Both the accused were absconding so far.