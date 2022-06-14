Morena: Cigarette packets worth 7.04L stolen from train; 2 held

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two notorious thieves targeted Chennai Central bound Tamil Nadu Express and stole cigarette packets worth Rs 7.04 lakh. Both of them have been nabbed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Morena.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Akbar, a resident of Delhi and Rizwan Ali, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in UP. Akbar is a notorious criminal of Delhi and has been arrested by police on many occasions on charges of theft.

According to GRP officials, Akbar boarded the Tamil Nadu Express and went to a coach near the luggage van, while his associate Rizwan started following him in an SUV. The duo had planned to commit theft near Agra railway station, but failed in their attempt.

When the train stopped at Hetampur railway station in Morena, Akbar broke open the gate of the luggage van and took out three boxes containing cigarettes. He then hid the boxes near the bushes. His act was spotted by a railway guard who immediately informed the RPF.

GRP officials cordoned off the area and waited for two hours. They nabbed the duo when Rizwan reached the spot and the duo were uploading the stolen boxes into luxury vehicles.

