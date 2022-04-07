Morena: Armed robbers loot sugar bags from goods train; 1 injured in exchange of fire with RPF

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A group of armed robbers looted sugar bags from a goods’ train stationed in outer of Sikrauda railway station in Morena district in the early hours of Wednesday. One of the robbers sustained injuries in exchange of fire with Railway Protection Force (RPF), an official said.

According to reports, the engine of the Goa Express train broke down around 3 am on Wednesday at Sikrauda railway station of the district. Following which the engine of the goods train passing from the station was attached in the Goa Express. The goods train was left on the train and in the meantime around two dozen robbers reached there. They broke the gate of the train and started looting the sugar bags.

As soon as the RPF came to know about the incident they rushed to the spot, they opened fire to stop. Following which there was an exchange of fire from both sides. Later, the robbers ran away from the spot and then the RPF started a search operation in the nearby areas.

They found around 40 sacks of sugar and one robber was found who sustained a gunshot in the leg. The RPF took him into custody and admitted him to the district hospital.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:21 AM IST