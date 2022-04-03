Morena: 28-year-old youth makes miniature of Scindia’s ‘Jai Vilas Palace’

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old youth of the district, Satpal Singh Rohtak has made a miniature of union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s house ‘Jai Vilas Palace’ and he wanted to gift the design to the minister.

Satpal has said that he has a hobby of constructing miniature designs of historical monuments from wood’s sign board. He has also made the miniature of the Taj Mahal before.

According to Satpal, there is no other Jai Vilas Palace in the state and none of any artists or designers have constructed its design so far. Therefore, he decided to build Scindia's Palace.

One year ago, he started constructing the design during the COVID imposed lockdown. He built it in one year and he worked for around seven hours regularly to construct the building. He has built the palace in about 9x9 feet dimension, Satpal said.

Satpal has included every fine detail of the Jai Vilas Palace in his miniature like gardens inside and outside of the Palace, trees, plants and colorful lighting.

Satpal said that his dream was to become an engineer and wished to construct grand buildings for the nation. But even after working hard, he could not get admission in a good engineering college. He could not take admission on the basis of donation as his financial condition was not good. As a result he left his education seven years ago and started assisting his father’s work, who is a tailor. He spent his earnings on designing the historical buildings, Satpal added.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:45 PM IST