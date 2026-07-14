More Than Two Dozen Engineering Institutes Record 0% Admissions | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The admission process for engineering courses is underway across Madhya Pradesh, but admissions have been dismal, with only 13.92% of seats filled so far. Of the 125 institutes offering Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses, most are private.

More than two dozen institutes failed to secure a single admission in the first round of counselling. At least six institutions admitted only one student, while several others enrolled fewer than 20 students.

Government data show that 125 engineering institutes in the state are offering a total of 70,019 seats for BE and BTech courses.

In the first round, only 9,748 admissions took place, leaving 60,271 seats vacant and taking the overall admission percentage across the 125 institutes to 13.92%.

Of the 125 institutes, four are government-autonomous, nine are university-owned and three are government-aided institutions. The remaining institutes are privately managed.

One Bhopal-based institute has 450 seats, of which only one has been filled, while another has 449 seats, with no admissions recorded.

An Indore-based private institution has recorded the highest admission percentage at 47.08%.

In contrast, the admission percentage at most institutions stands at 2.40%, 10.22%, 5.53%, 2.29%, 4% and 2.54%. The admission situation is comparatively better in government-aided and government-autonomous institutes.

The Institute of Engineering and Technology, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, has 975 seats, of which 211 have been filled, taking its admission percentage to 21.64%.

Madhav Institute of Technology and Science, Gwalior, a government-aided institution, has 1,912 seats, of which 329 have been filled, taking its admission percentage to 17.21%.

Diploma admissions

There are 128 institutes offering diploma courses in polytechnics across the state. Against 35,745 seats, only 16,144 have been filled, taking the overall admission percentage to 45.16%.

More than half a dozen institutes have recorded admission rates ranging from 0% to 10%.

Category Figure

Engineering institutes

125

Total BE & BTech seats

70,019

Seats filled after first round

9,748

Vacant seats

60,271

Overall admission percentage

13.92%

Institutes with 0 admissions

More than 24

Institutes with only one admission

At least 6

Government-autonomous institutes

4

University-owned institutes

9

Government-aided institutes

3

Private institutes

109