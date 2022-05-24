‘More power to You’ : Appreciation pours in for MP chief minister's toy campaign

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi, film actor Akshay Kumar , poet Kumar Vishwas and many others have appreciated the campaign launched by the MP chief minister to collect toys and books for anganwadi children.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday moved on the streets of capital Bhopal with a flower-decked handcart to collect toys and other goods for anganwadi children as part of his government's 'adopt an anganwadi' programme.Appreciation poured on social media for the CM’s initiative.

Satyarthi tweeted “Children's safety, education and health are our shared responsibility along with the government. These are our children. It is necessary that social organisations, religious leaders, the corporate world, government and citizens come forward to save their childhood. This is the message of the initiative of @CMMadhyaPradesh @ChouhanShivraj ji. My congratulations to them.”

The Chief Minister replied “Thank you very much for your wishes Shri @k_satyarthi ji, may our children be healthy, well nourished and safe; It is the responsibility of the government as well as the society. If society and government work together, many miraculous results can be achieved. That is the purpose of my initiative.”

Akshay tweeted “ @ChouhanShivraj, sir I would be very happy If I could do something for Anganwadi children. It’s a wonderful cause and I wish more power to You.”

CM later said that Akshay has told him that he would contribute Rs 1 crore for the cause and also adopt 50 anganwadis.

“@ChouhanShivraj ji. I am sending some self-written children's literature and other important books for these lovely children. Blessings to these young children of meritorious Madhya Pradesh. Jaihind,” tweeted Kumar Vishvas.

Chouhan replied “ Kumar Vishwas ji, there is always a sense of patriotism and social duty in your works. Our children will definitely get inspiration from the material provided by you. I express my sincere gratitude on behalf of these young people for this priceless gift of yours.”

