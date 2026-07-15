Moong Procurement Row: Farmers Stage Jal Satyagraha In Narmada In MP’s Harda

Moong Procurement Row: Farmers Stage Jal Satyagraha In Narmada, Warn Of Bigger Protest | FP photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 members of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) staged a Jal Satyagraha in the Narmada River at Handia on Tuesday, intensifying their protest over the government's delay in procuring the entire moong (green gram) crop.

The agitation entered its 11th day, with farmers accusing the government of ignoring their repeated demands for 100% procurement of moong.

Protesters raised slogans against the administration and said that despite holding continuous sit-ins at the local mandi for the past 11 days, no concrete response had been received from the authorities.

The farmers alleged that the delay in procurement was causing financial distress, as many were unable to sell their produce while market prices remained uncertain.

They urged the state government to immediately announce full procurement and ensure that farmers do not suffer losses.

District spokesperson Rajnarayan Gaur warned that if the government failed to decide within the next 48 hours, the agitation would be intensified.

He said the administration would be responsible for any escalation of the protest, adding that farmers were determined to continue their movement until their demands were met.