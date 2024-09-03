 Months Pass By, But No Action Against Offenders; Police Delay Action Under New Criminal Laws
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMonths Pass By, But No Action Against Offenders; Police Delay Action Under New Criminal Laws

Months Pass By, But No Action Against Offenders; Police Delay Action Under New Criminal Laws

Cops are required to probe cases for 14 days and then register FIR, which has not been followed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new criminal laws came into effect in the country on July 1 this year. As per laws, once a person lodges a complaint at any police station, the police have 14 days to investigate the case and then register an FIR. This, however, has been going on at a slow pace in Bhopal, particularly in cases of fraud.

Recently, a Chhola resident fell prey to a fraud, in which a man residing in Panchkula (Haryana) offered to sell him goods at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh. After the victim Gyanesh Rajput gave money to seller, the latter stopped taking calls. Rajput had lodged a police complaint in first week of August. But the police have not registered an FIR till date in the case. In July last week, a man who was defrauded in the name of getting a job in Misrod lodged complaint at police station. When police did not take action, he took a legal recourse. The court directed Misrod police to register an FIR against the accused. It was only after court’s direction that the police registered an FIR.

Read Also
MP: Tribal Youth Dies After Sand Mafia Crushes Him Under Tractor-Trolley In Singrauli; Kin Blame...
article-image

Similar incidents were reported recently from Shahjahanabad, rural Bhopal where the sarpanchs forged documents to acquire land illegally. An FIR was registered against them after a long time by the police.

DCPs will be informed: CP

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: CBI Files Case Against SECL Officials And Construction Company Partner In ₹6.1 Crore Tender Fraud At Jampali Open Cast Mine
Chhattisgarh: CBI Files Case Against SECL Officials And Construction Company Partner In ₹6.1 Crore Tender Fraud At Jampali Open Cast Mine
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: BKC To Boisar Via Thane, Virar In Just 36 Minutes
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: BKC To Boisar Via Thane, Virar In Just 36 Minutes
Mahadev Betting App Scam: High-Ranking Police Officers And Bureaucrats Under CBI Radar
Mahadev Betting App Scam: High-Ranking Police Officers And Bureaucrats Under CBI Radar
Navi Mumbai: Centre Orders Probe Into Environmental Violations By CIDCO In PMAY Projects Near Mangroves
Navi Mumbai: Centre Orders Probe Into Environmental Violations By CIDCO In PMAY Projects Near Mangroves

When contacted, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said he would direct deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of all the four zones in the city to keep tabs on the number of complaints received and follow them up.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Kuno National Park Set For Major Expansion; Autopsy Reveals Cheetah Pawan's Death By Drowning

MP: Kuno National Park Set For Major Expansion; Autopsy Reveals Cheetah Pawan's Death By Drowning

Bhopal: Family Court Counselling Centre Focuses On Child Wellbeing Amid Marital Strain

Bhopal: Family Court Counselling Centre Focuses On Child Wellbeing Amid Marital Strain

Bombardier Delegation To Visit Madhya Pradesh For Agreement On ₹235 Crore Challenger 3500 Jet For...

Bombardier Delegation To Visit Madhya Pradesh For Agreement On ₹235 Crore Challenger 3500 Jet For...

Bhopal: Unauthorised Parking Lots Thrive In City As BMC Turns Blind Eye

Bhopal: Unauthorised Parking Lots Thrive In City As BMC Turns Blind Eye

MP: Hundreds Of Buildings Razed In The State In Past Four Years

MP: Hundreds Of Buildings Razed In The State In Past Four Years