Months Pass By, But No Action Against Offenders; Police Delay Action Under New Criminal Laws

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new criminal laws came into effect in the country on July 1 this year. As per laws, once a person lodges a complaint at any police station, the police have 14 days to investigate the case and then register an FIR. This, however, has been going on at a slow pace in Bhopal, particularly in cases of fraud.

Recently, a Chhola resident fell prey to a fraud, in which a man residing in Panchkula (Haryana) offered to sell him goods at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh. After the victim Gyanesh Rajput gave money to seller, the latter stopped taking calls. Rajput had lodged a police complaint in first week of August. But the police have not registered an FIR till date in the case. In July last week, a man who was defrauded in the name of getting a job in Misrod lodged complaint at police station. When police did not take action, he took a legal recourse. The court directed Misrod police to register an FIR against the accused. It was only after court’s direction that the police registered an FIR.

Similar incidents were reported recently from Shahjahanabad, rural Bhopal where the sarpanchs forged documents to acquire land illegally. An FIR was registered against them after a long time by the police.

DCPs will be informed: CP

When contacted, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said he would direct deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of all the four zones in the city to keep tabs on the number of complaints received and follow them up.