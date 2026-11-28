Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Months after the state government launched the Naman Mission to conserve and protect the Narmada River, allocation of responsibilities among departments is yet to take place. The formation of a council under the mission is also pending.

The panchayat department is responsible for coordinating the implementation of the mission. A department officer familiar with the project said work distribution would be completed within a week or slightly later.

Under the mission, a total of 19 departments have been roped in to discharge different responsibilities. Despite the scale of the project, the state government will provide a grant of only Rs 100 crore over five years. The project largely relies on public participation, public-private partnership (PPP), corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and efforts to secure grants from the Centre.

The government says works under the mission will mainly be carried out through various ongoing schemes. The state grant of Rs 100 crore over five years will be utilised for works that cannot be undertaken under the prevailing guidelines of these schemes.

The project draws inspiration from the 'Namami Gange' programme, which has a budgetary allocation of Rs 26,824.86 crore from its launch in June 2014 until the financial year 2025-26. In comparison, the state grant for the Naman Mission appears considerably lower.

Mission also focuses on conserving Narmada tributaries

The Naman Mission focuses not only on the Narmada River but also on conserving and reviving its tributaries to ensure an uninterrupted flow of water in the main river. The mission emphasises scientific assessment of river health and river basin management, among other measures. A project management unit (PMU) will also be established under the mission to serve as a technical and scientific cell.

Efforts will also be made to maintain water purity and develop the entire 'Narmada Parikrama Path'. A retired IAS officer is likely to be entrusted with a major responsibility under the mission. The officer had completed the circumambulation of the Narmada river.