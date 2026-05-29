Monsoon To Enter Madhya Pradesh By June 20; Likely To Be Weaker This Year | Representational Image I PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The scorching heat has left the residents desperately waiting for the monsoon's arrival in the central state.

As the month of May is nearing the end, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the dates of monsoon arrival in the state.

According to IMD, the monsoon is expected to enter the state by June 20, however, with a weaker intensity.

The meteorologists have predicted below-normal rainfall in 47 districts, including Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur.

According to the forecast, the state is expected to receive around 30 to 32 inches of rainfall this season, lower than the average of 37.3 inches.

Indore to receive normal rainfall

The arrival of the monsoon is also likely to be delayed by 5 to 8 days. Instead of reaching the state around its usual time i.e. June 12 - 15, the monsoon is now expected to enter after June 20.

The weather department said only 8 districts in the Indore, Ujjain, Sagar and Chambal divisions are likely to receive normal rainfall, while most other districts may record below-average rain.

Rainfall activity in June is expected to remain weak, though conditions may improve slightly in July.

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Experts say the possible impact of El Nino could be one of the main reasons behind the weak monsoon. The weather phenomenon affects monsoon winds and rainfall patterns across the country.

Districts such as Gwalior, Bhind, Neemuch, Damoh, Anuppur, Ujjain, Alirajpur and Barwani may receive normal or above-normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, districts including Ashoknagar, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Mandla, Dindori, Khargone, Burhanpur and Narsinghpur could record 10 to 15 per cent less rainfall than normal.

Despite good rainfall last year, cities like Indore and Gwalior have already witnessed water-related issues, with residents protesting over shortages in some areas.

The IMD has also predicted below-normal rainfall in June, while July may see comparatively better monsoon activity.