Monsoon Lays Bare Bhopal's Civic Infrastructure; Potholes Trigger Accidents And Gridlock | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Although the monsoon has only recently begun, even moderate showers have once again exposed the poor condition of Bhopal's roads and storm-water drainage network, with waterlogging, potholes and traffic congestion disrupting normal life across the city.

Poor planning, delayed drainage works and ongoing road excavations have also exposed the limitations of Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) much-publicised Jet Patcher technology, which has failed to provide lasting relief from potholes.

A major accident was reported on Tuesday night on Ayodhya Bypass Road, where a car fell into a deep pothole concealed beneath rainwater after the road was submerged and streetlights went out.

All occupants escaped safely, but the incident has once again raised concerns over road safety during the monsoon.

Metro, AMRUT 2.0 works add to public woes

Residents allege that ongoing Metro construction and AMRUT 2.0 sewer line excavation have worsened road conditions, leading to severe waterlogging even after moderate rainfall.

Roads remain dug up in areas including Rachna Nagar, MP Nagar and Gautam Nagar despite the monsoon, making commuting hazardous and slowing traffic movement.

Jet Patcher fails to deliver

Introduced in July 2025, the Jet Patcher machine was promoted as a modern technology capable of repairing potholes within five to 10 minutes without disrupting traffic.

However, the experiment has largely failed, with the machine no longer being used for large-scale repairs. Officials now admit that the machine is effective only for minor patchwork, while major potholes require conventional repairs.

As continuous rainfall weakens repaired surfaces, potholes have reappeared across several roads.

Some of the city's worst-hit roads include

Gulmohar Turning: Deep potholes hidden under rainwater.

Maida Mill Road: Damaged stretches causing vehicle breakdowns and two-wheeler skidding.

Shahpura and Rachna Nagar: Waterlogged roads with concealed potholes on recently excavated stretches.

DIG bungalow and Karond: Waterlogging and Metro work triggered traffic congestion for hours.

Waterlogging brings traffic to a standstill

Fresh waterlogging at Alpana Tiraha and Banganga Square once again brought traffic to a crawl, while congestion extended to Banganga, Karond and adjoining roads.

Daily commuters faced long delays as several roads resembled ponds, affecting an estimated two lakh people across the city.

Official Statement

BMC Superintending Engineer (Mechanical) Ramroop Jarolia said roads covered under the corporation's warranty period would be repaired within a week.

He clarified that the Jet Patcher machine is designed only for small repair patches and is not suitable for repairing large potholes.