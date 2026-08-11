Monsoon Disrupts Classes At 230 Building-Less Schools Across MP | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The absence of proper school buildings is turning into an education crisis for children in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, with monsoon season forcing classes to stop altogether at some government schools.

According to official data from the School Education Department, 230 building-less schools have been approved for construction.

Officials said that where school buildings are unavailable, temporary arrangements are being made to ensure that classes continue.

However, a Free Press Journal investigation has found that in some schools, these temporary arrangements also become unusable during the monsoon.

As a result, children are left with no classroom and schools remain effectively shut until the rains subside.

Children travel 2 km, but rain cuts off temporary classroom

In Batki village of Seoni Malwa, the condition of the existing school building is so poor that it cannot be used for classes. Students are instead travelling around two kilometres to Iklani village, where classes are conducted in a community hall.

But the temporary arrangement too becomes difficult during the monsoon.

When heavy rain disrupts access, children are left with nowhere to attend classes. Teacher Premlata Kaithwas said the school exists on paper, but there is no functioning school building where students can regularly study.

School locked in Brijpur as rainwater enters dilapidated building

A government school in Brijpur, Panna, remained locked while students were dressed in their uniforms ready to go.

Locals said rainwater starts entering the dilapidated school building, making it unsafe for children.

Consequently, classes have been stopped until further notice. Residents alleged that the sir has put a lock on the school's main door, while madam has not been regularly attending the school.

Temple becomes classroom, but even that shuts during rain

In Dhamani village of Narmadapuram district, the government primary school has been operating from a temple after its original building became unsafe.

According to Asha Uikey, a portion of the school roof collapsed in 2021, injuring a child.

Classes were subsequently stopped in the building and the temple was used as an alternative classroom. But the monsoon has disrupted even this arrangement.

Classes are not being held at the temple during the rains, leaving children without regular schooling.

Over the past two years, the state government has given approval for 1,816 dilapidated school buildings, 5,450 schools which needed building repairs, and 230 schools without buildings across various districts.