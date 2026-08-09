Bhopal Teen Girl’s Death: Suicide Note Raises Questions, Police Probe Possible Foul Play | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police are investigating suicide and suspected murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found hanging inside a dilapidated house close to her house under MP Nagar police station limits on Friday night.

Her family raised questions over a suicide note recovered from the spot. A blade and a handwritten note were also recovered. The post-mortem report has indicated suicide by hanging but the girl's father and uncle have alleged foul play.

The family has questioned the language of the note, claiming that the girl could neither read nor write English. They have also alleged that injury and cut marks were found on her hands and legs.

According to the family, the girl left home for school on Friday morning but did not return.

After searching for her the family lodged a missing person report at MP Nagar police station. They later searched a dilapidated house some distance from their house where they found her body.

Investigating officer Dinesh said the premises' door was locked from inside when police reached the spot. Police are now verifying whether the suicide note was actually written by the girl.

Its handwriting will be compared with her known handwriting. Investigators are also examining her mobile phone, call records, social media activity and contacts.

The family has claimed that they received calls from unknown numbers demanding money before the incident and suspects the girl may have been killed after the demand was not met.

Police have not confirmed the allegation and are examining the numbers. Schoolmates, friends and local residents are being questioned to establish the girl's movements before her death.

Additional police commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan said all possible angles were being investigated and further action would be taken on the basis of evidence.