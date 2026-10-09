Mohit Gogia Case: EOW FIR In ₹13.50 Crore Fraud, Statements Trigger ₹1 Crore Bribery Allegation Against MP Deputy CM Jagdish Devda's OSD | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR in August last year against Mohit Gogia, on whose statements the OSD of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Deepam Raichura, faces allegations of taking a bribe of Rs 1 crore.

EOW made Mohit, his wife Shweta Gogia, and his firm, M/s M G Leasing and Finance Company, accused in the case.

Kishan Modi, who lodged an FIR against Gogia, remains involved in several cases.

Gogia invested a huge amount of the money, which he amassed through fraudulent means at several places in Bhopal.

The bars and clubs where Gogia invested the money included Obello Club, Romeo Lane, My Bar HQ, Rasta Restaurant, Jukko, House of Candy, Barkus Restaurant, Burger Singh, and Sol Club.

EOW sleuths brought Gogia from Tihar Jail to Bhopal on transit remand in August 2026.

The agency took his statement, but they kept the statement of Gogia within the limit of Modi's complaint.

But Gogia gave the statements, which stirred up troubles for Raichura, to the crime branch in Delhi during an interrogation.

Gogia duped Modi of Rs 13.50 crore, which he took in the name of settling a bank loan.

It came to light the documents, which Gogia gave to Modi, remained fake.

Several people with whom he invested money in the state capital have links with the ruling party.

According to sources, they refused to return the money, saying that they incurred a loss, and it happened after the sleuths of EOW, Delhi Crime Branch, and Chandigarh EOW laid their hands on Gogia. So, Gogia has started mentioning the names of these people in his statements.

After the agencies found the links of these people with Gogia, a problem has cropped up for them.

Now, they may be on the target of EOW, the Delhi Crime Branch, and ED.