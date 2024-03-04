'Modi Ka Parivar': Madhya Pradesh BJP Joins Social Media Campaign After Lalu Prasad Yadav's Attack On PM

Madhya Pradesh BJP Joins 'Modi Ka Parivar' Campaign On Social Media | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh, party leaders have begun to expand the 'Modi Ka Parivar' nationwide campaign that the Bharatiya Janata Party launched on social media.

On their social media accounts, State BJP President V.D. Sharma, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and a number of senior party leaders have written "Modi Ka Parivar." It happened the day after Lalu Yadav, the patriarch of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and a former chief minister of Bihar, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally during a public rally on Sunday at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar.

V. D. Sharma, the MP BJP chief, stated to IANS on Monday that PM Modi views each and every one of the nation's citizens as a member of his family. "'Mere parivarjano' is how PM Modi begins his speech. Sharma continued, "This line alone defines a lot. Retaliating against the RJD patriarch, Sharma claimed that Lalu Yadav's political career had been confined to his own family."What can I say about Lalu Yadav, whose political life has always revolved around his daughters and sons? He expressed his dissatisfaction," Sharma continued.

According to Sharma, the BJP would intensify its "Modi Ka Parivar" campaign and keep it going until the Lok Sabha election is done. Sharma responded, "The BJP is quite capable of running its campaign on its own," when asked if the party had a new catchphrase for the upcoming election similar to "Mai Bhi Chowkidar" from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.