Bhopal Power Cut March 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ishwar Nagar, Paras City; Check Full List Here 

Representative picture | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power cut schedule for March 5 has been released by the State Electricity Board on Monday. Power will be disrupted in several areas of Bhopal on Tuesday for three to seven hours. These power outages are being carried out due to necessary maintenance work going on in the city.

The schedule is as follows:

Power will be interrupted in Kokta Village, Transport Nagar and nearest area for 6 hours on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon to 05:00 Pm.

Residents of Sabji Farm, Ishwar Nagar, Bawadiya Kalan and nearest areas will suffer power outage of 7 hours on March 5 from 10:00 Am to 05:00 Pm.

Similarly, people residing in Swam Kunj, Amaltas ,Walmi, Yashoda Vihar, Parika and the nearest areas will have to witness a power cut for 5 hours from 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm.

Residents of Indra Vihar, Data Colony, Sun City and nearest areas will be witnessing power cut for 4 hours from 01:00 Pm to 05:00 Pm.

Also, Jogipura, Aheer Mohalla, Valmik Mohalla, Kolipura and the adjacent areas will remain without power for 3 hours from 10:30 Am to 01:30 Pm.

Around Paras City, Kahna and nearest areas, power will be disrupted for a longer period of 7:30 hours from 10:00 Am to 05:30 Pm.

Residents of Nirmala Devi Gate, Rajharsh Mkt, Alok Dham Garden, Kolar Police station and nearest areas will be without power for 5 hours from 12:00 Noon to 05:00 Pm.