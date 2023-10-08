 Model Code Of Conduct Should Not Be Imposed In Pitrapaksha: Officials
It is noteworthy that apart from MP, the assembly elections are slated to take place in four more Indian states.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing pitrapaksha, officials of the election commission in Narmadapuram have expressed concern over the imposition of model code of conduct.

They said that the model code of conduct should not be imposed amidst pitrapaksha in the poll-bound state, as the officials, who are busy in religious rituals to pay obeisances to their ancestors, will be required to leave immediately from the holy places and return to work.

Even the priests across the Narmadapuram town expressed concern over the issue and said that the Election commission of India must mull over the time at which the model code of conduct should be imposed.

