Mobile Phones Snatched In Two Separate Incidents In Bhopal's Piplani | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified bike borne miscreants snatched mobile phones from two persons in separate incidents under Piplani police station limits on Sunday and Monday night.

Based on similar modus operandi and description given by complainants, it is suspected that the same miscreants committed both snatchings.

In the first incident, Sunil Sahu, a resident of Labour Colony was walking towards his home on Sunday night while talking on phone. Two bike borne miscreants approached from behind, snatched away his phone and sped away.

In the other incident, Shashank Sharma was also walking on foot while talking on his phone when bike borne miscreants snatched away the device and fled the spot. Shashank raised an alarm and immediately called police.

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Police teams launched a search but the miscreants could not be traced. Both victims approached Piplani police and lodged a complaint. Police officials said that it is suspected that same miscreants were involved in both incidents. A case has been registered and CCTV footages were being scanned to identify the culprits.