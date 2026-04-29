MLA Arif Masood Demands FIR In Alleged Makkah-Madinah Rubat Fraud Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Arif Masood has raised serious allegations of fraud in connection with the management of rubats or pilgrim lodgings in Mecca and Madina meant for Haj pilgrims from the erstwhile Bhopal State.

Masood on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Waqf Board chairman Sanawwar Patel, demanding registration of an FIR against mutawalliya Saba Ali Khan Pataudi and Sikandar Hafeez. He also submitted documents related to the case to Waqf Board and called for immediate intervention to address the grievances of affected Haj pilgrims.

Addressing a press conference, Masood said several meetings were held over the years including at Hafeez’s residence, where assurances were given that a committee would be formed and the rubat facilities would soon be operational. However, the issue remains unresolved, leaving Haj pilgrims without access to the accommodation intended for them.

Read Also National Human Rights Commission Seeks Report From MP Government, MEA

Masood said the rubats were originally established in line with the waqif’s intent to ensure that pilgrims from Bhopal could stay in Mecca and Madina without hardship.