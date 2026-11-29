Missing Since Friday, 40-Year-Old Man Found Dead Near Raja Bhoj Statue In Bhopal Saturday | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 40-year-old man, who had been missing since Friday, was found near the Raja Bhoj statue in Bhopal on Saturday. The deceased’s family identified him on Sunday, following which police conducted a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death remains unclear. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Raees, son of Sami, a resident of Raja Ji Ka Kuan near Chowki Imambara in Bhopal.

According to family members, Raees had been experiencing mental health issues for the past two years. He had also reportedly attempted suicide in the past.

Family members said Raees spoke to his mother before going missing on Friday. During the conversation, he reportedly complained of uneasiness, telling her, “My heart is feeling very uneasy.”

The family had no further communication with him after the conversation, and his whereabouts remained unknown until the discovery of his body.

Family Identifies Body, Police Await Post-Mortem Report

On Saturday, police received information about a body being discovered near the Raja Bhoj statue. Following the information, police personnel reached the location, took custody of the body and initiated efforts to establish the deceased’s identity.

However, the identity of the deceased could not be established on Saturday. On Sunday, his family members identified the body as that of Mohammad Raees, who had been missing since Friday.

Following the identification, police completed the necessary legal formalities and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. After the examination, the body was handed over to the deceased’s family.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The sequence of events between his disappearance on Friday and the discovery of his body on Saturday remains unclear.

Authorities have yet to establish whether any other circumstances contributed to his death. Despite the information provided by family members regarding his medical history, no conclusion has been reached about the cause of death. Further clarity is expected once the post-mortem report becomes available.