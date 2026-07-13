Missing 'Collar Wali Baghin' Traced Safe In MP's Bandhavgarh After 12-Day Search

Missing 'Collar Wali Baghin' Traced Safe In Bandhavgarh After 12-Day Search | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The missing tigress, known as Collar Wali Baghin was finally located by the search team of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Sunday.

Its radio collar had stopped working on July 1 and since then its location had remained untraced, leaving forest officials worried about her safety.

When the location of the tigress could not be received after 2 pm on July 1, a team comprising five labourers and beat guards was constituted to search for her. The team moved into the dense forest area where the tigress was often spotted.

When the team failed to find the missing tigress, the search operation was widened by forming three teams comprising five personnel each.

These teams also remained on their toes in the dense forest, but owing to adverse weather conditions caused by rainfall and other challenging conditions, the tigress could not be spotted.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, a special search team was formed. To make it more effective, two trained elephants and mahouts were provided.

Moreover, the number of receiver antennas were increased to four so that even a feeble radio signal could be captured. Trap cameras were also installed at all possible places where the tigress was likely to move.

Even tracking pugmarks proved futile because of the rainfall. On Sunday, a dog squad was included in the search team. Information received from villagers was cross-checked.