Miscreants Smash Car Windows, Police Scan CCTV Footage In Bhopal | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two bike-borne miscreants vandalised several parked vehicles by smashing their windows with stones in Bagmugalia under Katara Hills police station late on Saturday night

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the colony and police have launched a search for the accused based on the footage.

According to reports, two suspects entered the residential colony on a motorcycle and targeted four-wheelers parked along the roadside They allegedly broke the windows of multiple vehicles one by one using stones before fleeing the spot.

The vandalism came to light on Sunday morning when vehicle owners found their cars damaged and informed the police. Katara Hills police reached the spot and examined CCTV footage, which showed two bike-borne suspects damaging the parked vehicles.

Police officials said that an FIR has been registered against unidentified accused and efforts are underway to identify and trace them through the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, local residents expressed concern over the increasing movement of anti-social elements in the area during late night hours. They have demanded increased police patrolling and strict action against those responsible.