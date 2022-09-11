e-Paper Get App
‘Mirchi Baba was not in Bhopal on day of rape’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 12:17 AM IST
Mirchi Baba |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba’s advocate Krishna Dhoshela on Saturday said that the woman who accused Mirchi Baba of committing rape was wrong as Baba was not present in Bhopal on the day of rape and therefore allegation against him was baseless. Mirchi Baba is in the jail on charges of raping a woman from Raisen.

Advocate Krishna Dhosela told media on Saturday that the woman complainant had conspired to kill Mirchi Baba and damage his reputation. The woman in connivance with the top officials got a case registered against him at women's police station on August 8, he said. Mirchi Baba was arrested from Gwalior.

After hearing the facts from women police, the district court had ordered to extend the judicial custody of Mirchi Baba till September 16. Along with this, the court had also sought information from the police about the action being taken in search of associates of Mirchi Baba who are on the run.

