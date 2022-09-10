Bhopal: Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran, poets’ meet on September 14

Representational Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Culture is going to organise Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran’ and Kavi Sammelan at Ravindra Convention Centre, Bhopal, on September 14.

Director, Culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi, said that literature has been selected for the award in five categories for the year 2019 and 2020 by the selection committee.

Jaideep Karnik (Delhi) and Ritam Sanstha (New Delhi) will receive Rashtriya Suchana Praudhauki Samman for the year 2019 and 2020 whereas Krishna Kumar (Birmingham) and Rohit Kumar (New Zealand) will receive Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman for the year 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Birsen Jagasingh (Mauritius) and Hideaki Ishika (Tokyo) will receive Rashtriya Father Camille Bulcke Samman for the year 2019 and 2020 whereas Padyakar Dhananjay Saraf (Bhopal) and Santosh Choubey (Bhopal) will get Rashtriya Gunakar Mule Samman for the year 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Sheela Kumari (Trivandrum) and Sudhir Mota (Bhopal) will receive Rashtriya Hindi Sewa Samman for the year 2019 and 2020.

Archana Panuli (Denmark) and Ani Manto who were feted with Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman’ and Rashtriya Father Camille Bulcke Samman for the year 2018 have been invited at the felicitation ceremony as they could not attend the function last year. Prize money of Rs 1 lakh will be given to each awardee.

A poets’ meet will also be organised. Ashok Chakradhar, (New Delhi), Kirti Kale (New Delhi), Vinay Biswas ( Delhi), Vishnu Saxena (Aligarh) and Madhu Mohini Upadhyay (Noida) will take part in it.