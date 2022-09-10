e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran, poets’ meet on September 14

Bhopal: Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran, poets’ meet on September 14

Authors from India, Birmingham, New Zealand, Mauritius, Tokyo to be feted

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Culture is going to organise Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran’ and Kavi Sammelan at Ravindra Convention Centre, Bhopal, on September 14.

Director, Culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi, said that literature has been selected for the award in five categories for the year 2019 and 2020 by the selection committee.

Jaideep Karnik (Delhi) and Ritam Sanstha (New Delhi) will receive Rashtriya Suchana Praudhauki Samman for the year 2019 and 2020 whereas Krishna Kumar (Birmingham) and Rohit Kumar (New Zealand) will receive Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman for the year 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Birsen Jagasingh (Mauritius) and Hideaki Ishika (Tokyo) will receive Rashtriya Father Camille Bulcke Samman for the year 2019 and 2020 whereas Padyakar Dhananjay Saraf (Bhopal) and Santosh Choubey (Bhopal) will get Rashtriya Gunakar Mule Samman for the year 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Sheela Kumari (Trivandrum) and Sudhir Mota (Bhopal) will receive Rashtriya Hindi Sewa Samman for the year 2019 and 2020.

Archana Panuli (Denmark) and Ani Manto who were feted with Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman’ and Rashtriya Father Camille Bulcke Samman for the year 2018 have been invited at the felicitation ceremony as they could not attend the function last year. Prize money of Rs 1 lakh will be given to each awardee.

A poets’ meet will also be organised. Ashok Chakradhar, (New Delhi), Kirti Kale (New Delhi), Vinay Biswas ( Delhi), Vishnu Saxena (Aligarh) and Madhu Mohini Upadhyay (Noida) will take part in it.

Read Also
Bhopal: Film boycott trend passing phase; people are best judge, says Bollywood actor-writer Ashwin...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran, poets’ meet on September 14

Bhopal: Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran, poets’ meet on September 14

Bhopal Division Cricket Association fitness camp certificate distribution at Old Campion ground

Bhopal Division Cricket Association fitness camp certificate distribution at Old Campion ground

MP: Doctor couple robbed; eight accused identified, four arrested in Datia

MP: Doctor couple robbed; eight accused identified, four arrested in Datia

Bhopal: Forest team looks into wildlife management practices

Bhopal: Forest team looks into wildlife management practices

Bhopal: 2102 school students take part in Cheetah Awareness Campaign

Bhopal: 2102 school students take part in Cheetah Awareness Campaign