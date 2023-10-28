Minor’s Abduction Case: Accused Mislead Cops

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All four persons accused of kidnapping minor girls and human trafficking have misled police. Sources at Kotwali police station told Free Press that the address of doctor, given to the police by Archana Sen, was false.

Sen however, is claiming that she can spot the area if taken to Delhi. Meanwhile, Kotwali police said they would arrest accused doctor and other members of the gang soon.

The accused who are in police custody are constantly throwing tantrums and demanding VIP treatment. Archana’s son Suraj has been claiming to be an actor and told police that he acted in a few web series.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said police and crime branch had been contacting Archana’s relatives to know whether they too were involved in the case.

A six-member SIT has also been formed to probe the case, which includes Kotwali ACP Anita Prabha Sharma, Kotwali police station TI Kashiram Kushwaha, two sub inspectors and two assistant sub inspectors.

