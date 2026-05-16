Minor Girl Harassed By Muslim Youth While Walking On Road In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was harassed by a muslim youth while walking on the road in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Lodhi Kuiya area under Kotwali police station limits, where a youth allegedly misbehaved with the girl while she was walking on the road.

A CCTV footage of the scene has surfaced in which the man can be seen initially following the girl, then holding her and trying to kiss her.

Watch the disturbing video :

According to reports, the girl could not initially understand what had happened and became a victim of harassment. When she started screaming, the accused fled from the spot.

After CCTV footage of the incident surfaced, the accused was identified as Ahmad Rain, a resident of Lodhi Kuiya in Ward No. 7 under the City Kotwali police station area.

The girl’s family, along with BJP Mandal Minister Satyam Sharma and Mandal Vice-President Nikki Tamrakar, reached the Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint.

Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Singh said the accused Ahmad has been arrested in connection with the molestation of the minor girl. A case has been registered and further action is being taken.