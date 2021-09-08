Minor girl from Haryana raped multiple times in Bhopal, three held from Dindori

BHOPAL: The Ashoka Garden police have arrested three persons, from Dindori district for allegedly raping a minor. The girl was brought to Bhopal from Palwal district in Haryana, and here she was allegedly sexually assaulted in hotels on different occasions in August, this year. The accused 45-year-old Mainsh Nayak, Dinesh Awadhiya 45 and Amit Soni 45 were booked by police under charges of rape and flesh trade along with three others on complaint by the victim.The accused arrested on Wednesday include the petrol pump owner.

The prime accused Parul Qureshi, Seema and Faiz were arrested earlier by the police for forcing the girl into flesh trade. Parul, who brought the girl to Bhopal from Haryana is a habitual offender and was earlier also arrested under relevant sections of flesh trade and was out on bail, said the police.

The accused Parul had brought the minor from Haryana and had sent her to a hotel where she was allegedly raped.

Nayak, Awadhiya and Soni were brought to Bhopal on Tuesday night.

Police said the accused had taken the girl to different hotels in Bhopal and raped her multiple times.

The Ashoka Garden police said the accused had raped the girl in hotels at Ashoka Garden and at TT Nagar.

After the incident the girl lodged a police complaint and case was registered on August 18. Station house officer (SHO) Ashoka Garden Alok Shrivastav said the accused have been booked under Sections 363, 366 A, 372, 373, 376 506 24 and of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021