Minor Forced To Sweep Infection Wards In Morena District Hospital |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly made to carry out cleaning work inside infection wards of the old building of Morena District Hospital, raising serious concerns over child labour and safety violations.

The incident came to light after a video of the girl cleaning hospital premises surfaced on social media, following which the district administration ordered an inquiry into the matter.

According to information, the incident took place on the second floor of the old hospital building, where the minor girl was seen cleaning wards and surrounding floors with a broom and wiper.

Hospital sources said the girl was engaged in cleaning work inside infection-prone areas without being provided essential safety equipment such as gloves or a face mask.

The video was reportedly recorded by an attendant of a patient admitted to the hospital. Soon after the footage surfaced, panic spread within the hospital administration, and senior officials assured action against those found responsible.

Child labour regulations violated

The incident has also raised questions over alleged violation of labour laws and negligence by hospital authorities and the cleaning contractor.

Officials said employing a minor for sanitation work inside infection wards not only violates child labour regulations but also exposes the girl to serious health risks and infectious diseases.

Sources claimed that no safety arrangements were made for the minor despite the sensitive nature of the work. The incident has highlighted alleged irregularities and negligence in the functioning of sanitation contractors deployed at the district hospital.

Morena Collector orders inquiry

Taking cognisance of the matter, Morena Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid directed the Civil Surgeon to conduct a detailed inquiry and ensure strict action against the responsible persons, employees or sanitation contractor involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon Dr Gajendra Singh Tomar said the matter had recently come to his notice.

He stated that he is currently out of the district but has instructed officials to investigate the incident.

He added that the sanitation contractor would be asked to submit an explanation and appropriate action would be taken against those found guilty after completion of the inquiry.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.