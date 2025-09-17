Minor Abducted, Gang-Raped On Gun-Point In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; 2 Booked | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly abducted at gunpoint and gang-raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported by police on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after the victim informed her family, following which an FIR was lodged at Hazira police station on Tuesday night.

According to information, the accused was identified as Rahul Lodhi and Kallu Khan of Morena district. They allegedly intercepted the girl near Char Shahar Ka Naka in Gwalior while she was returning home after buying snacks.

They then threatened her with a country-made pistol, forced her onto a two-wheeler, and took her to a hotel on Bhind Road.

There, she was allegedly given alcohol and a cold drink laced with intoxicants before being raped.

According to the complaint, the accused threatened to kill the girl if she disclosed the crime.

Fearing for her life, she initially remained silent. However, when the accused began blackmailing and repeatedly pressuring her to meet them, she revealed everything to her parents.

On the basis of the complaint, police have charged the accused with gang rape, abduction and criminal intimidation and registered a case under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.