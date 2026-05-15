Ministers Welcome High Court Verdict In Dhar Bhojshala Case | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court verdict in the Bhojshala case of Dhar has been welcomed by the ministers and leaders of the ruling party. However, Congress MLA Arif Masood is preparing to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla said the decision to accept Dhar Bhojshala as a temple was a historical. He described it as a victory of faith and cultural consciousness of Sanatanis.

Culture minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi has welcomed the verdict and dubbed it historical. He said it is a verdict to re-establish the pride of the centuries-old Sanatan Dharma. The verdict will pave the way for regular worship.

Panchayat minister Prahlad Singh Patel also dubbed the verdict historical and said it was given by accepting the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report. The verdict will clear the path for the consecration of Vaghdevi statue.

Expressing happiness, higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar said it is clear on the basis of history and archaeological evidence that Bhojshala was constructed during the period of Raja Bhoj.

The Dispute

The Bhojshala dispute is a long-standing conflict over an 11th-century monument. The Hindu community asserts it is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vaghdevi (Saraswati) constructed by Raja Bhoj. Muslims claim it is Kamal Maula Mosque. In 2003, Hindu community was allowed to worship on Tuesday while Muslims were permitted to offer namaz on Friday. Petitions were filed in court by both parties to support their claims.