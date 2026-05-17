Ministers Told To Focus On Home, Charge Districts, Keep Watch On Personal Staff | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party held separate discussions with ministers on Sunday.

The discussions with ministers will continue on Monday as well. Ministers were asked to provide details regarding their performance in their respective departments and their visits to the districts assigned to them.

The ministers were also instructed to focus on the assembly constituencies lost by the BJP in 2023, particularly in their home districts and the districts assigned to them. Special attention was sought for seats where the BJP lost the election or won by a narrow margin. Ministers were also asked to hold meetings with party leaders during their district visits.

The ministers were asked how many times they had reviewed the functioning of their departments. They were also questioned about their visits to the districts under their charge. Ministers were instructed to prepare and submit reports to both the government and the party organisation after such visits so that necessary improvements could be made in the future.

The ministers were also advised to keep a close watch on their personal staff. According to sources, some ministers were specifically told that continuous complaints were being received regarding the conduct of their personal staff. Complaints included irregularities and inappropriate behavior toward party workers. The ministers were asked to address these issues seriously and replace staff members who were not functioning properly.

Apart from state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, the meeting was attended by state in-charge Mahendra Singh, national co-organisation general secretary Shiv Prakash, and regional organisation general secretary Ajay Jamwal.

There was also a discussion on the implementation of promises made in the BJP manifesto. Ministers were asked to provide details about how many manifesto points related to their departments had been fulfilled.

Ministers Complain About Arbitrary Functioning of Officials

During the discussions, some ministers appeared dissatisfied with the functioning of officials in their departments. They complained about arbitrary actions by bureaucrats and alleged that several matters were being deliberately delayed. Ministers also said that the attitude of some officials was causing resentment among party workers.

Devda Unwell, More Ministers to Meet Today

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda could not attend the first day of discussions due to ill health. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and ministers including Prahlad Patel, Vijay Shah, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Inder Singh Parmar, Vishvas Sarang, Govind Singh Rajput, Sampatiya Uikey, Krishna Gaur, Gautam Tetwal, Narayan Singh Panwar, Udaypratap Singh, Karan Singh Verma and Pradhyuman Singh Tomar were among those who participated in the discussions.

One-to-one meetings with 20 ministers

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal said one-to-one meetings were held with at least 20 ministers to review coordination between the organisation and the government, ministers’ tours in their in-charge districts, and their coordination with party workers. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the condition of schools, anganwadis and health centres, along with the effectiveness of schemes such as wheat procurement. The government also reviewed ministers’ working style. Meetings with the remaining ministers will be held on Monday. Newly appointed chairpersons of boards and corporations have also been called for training on conduct and administrative functioning. Khandelwal said the Chief Minister took feedback on departments’ progress in fulfilling election promises. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to reduce vehicle use and hold meetings virtually wherever possible, the party is considering conducting subject-specific meetings online. The Chief Minister also reviewed the number of tours ministers had undertaken in their areas.