SDM In A Tight Spot Over Tendukheda Bribery Case In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Difficulties for the sub-divisional magistrate of Tendukheda in Narsinghpur, Pooja Soni, may deepen after the arrest of her stenographer, Saurabh Yadav, for taking a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The issue of Soni came to light because she qualified for the UPSC examinations last year, securing 279th rank, and she may get the IAS cadre.

Yadav fell into the trap of EOW on Thursday. Sanjay Rai's complaint to the EOW led to Yadav's arrest. In the complaint, Rai mentioned that SDM demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 and her stenographer demanded Rs 5,000.

The complaint further said the SDM would take the bribe through her stenographer. Ray needed a non-objection certificate to build a colony, which is issued after the inspection of the place where the colony will be built.

EOW is enquiring into the case and took the stenographer's statement. The transcription of the voice recording is being done, and what is being said will clearly come to light.

The EOW may quiz Soni after receiving the transcription of the statement of her stenographer.

Hint of distempering

The voice recording of the stenographer done by EOW contains a reference to painting the office. The SDM is talking about the painting of her office. The inquiry agency thinks the money was being taken to get her office painted. The agency is also trying to decipher whether 'putai' (distempering) is a code word or not.