Ministers Seek Action Against Officer Ordering Drum-Beating In Pratima Bagri's Caste Certificate Case | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Issuing an order for beating drums over the caste certificate case in the native village of the Minister of State for Urban Development Pratima Bagri, may cost the officer dear.

The ministers complained about it to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah on Wednesday.

Among the ministers who complained about it were Gautam Tetwal, Lakhan Patel, Dileep Ahirwar, and Bagri. They met Yadav and said the screening committee, hearing the caste-related case, was doing its work properly.

Before the hearing, drums were beaten, asking the people in Bagri's native village and in the village where her in-laws live to say anything about the caste of Bagri. The ministers objected to the happenings.

There have been many other complaints about caste-related certificates, but beating drums has never happened, the ministers said.

They complained about the officer, posted to the Tribal Research Institute run by the Tribal Welfare Department. The ministers said the drums were beaten after an order from the officer.

Both Yadav and Shah told the ministers that they would take feedback on the matter and act accordingly.

The screening committee heard the caste certificate case of Bagri on July 6 after receiving a complaint from the Congress leader Pradeep Ahirwar.

The ministers objected to the beating of drums before the hearing of the committee, saying the officer's conduct in that case was not proper.

The government should act against those officers who issued such orders and the one who ordered beating drums in the district.