Ministers Are Ill At Ease After The Discussion With The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many ministers are ill at ease after the discussion that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several leaders held with them.

Several ministers could not come up with a reply to the questions related to night halts in the districts functioning under their control.

Similarly, they were unable to say anything about coordination with the leaders of the organisation, coordination between the legislators of the districts under their control and those of their home towns, and visiting the state and district party offices.

A report on the discussion with the minister and the top party leaders will be sent to national president Nitin Nabin and national organisational general secretary B L Santosh.

The performance of the ministers, Aidal Singh Kansana, Vijay Shah, Nagar Singh Chouhan, and Krishna Gaur in the districts, functioning under their control, was not up to the mark.

Kansana had two districts under his charge: Datia and Chhatarpur. Although he visited Datia several times, he twice went to Chhatarpur.

Six years have passed since Kansana joined the BJP, but he has yet to coordinate with the BJP leaders.

Shah, too, has the charge of two districts, Jhabua and Ratlam, but he rarely visits these two districts.

Because tribal people are living in these two regions, Shah has yet to establish a bond with the people there.

Similarly, Nagar Singh Chouhan has the charge of Agar Malwa and Umaria, but he rarely visits these two districts; besides, resentment is brewing against him in these two regions. Although his wife is an MP, he is unable to take everyone together.

Gaur is holding the charge of Sehore and Tikamgarh. She has visited Sehore, but she has kept herself from staying in Tikamgarh.

On the other hand, among the ministers of state, the performance of Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, and Dileep Ahirwar is poor.

Narendra Shivaji Patel has been touring Betul, which is functioning under his control. Though the ministers of state do not have much work, they are not paying attention to their home districts or to the districts functioning under their control.

Ergo, after the meeting, the ministers are looking uneasy and taking feedback on the possibilities of cabinet expansion.

A few ministers even fear lest they should lose their cabinet berths. During the two-day meeting, the party organisation warned them against opting for a lacklustre attitude towards work.