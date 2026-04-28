Minister–IAS Officer Dispute In Madhya Pradesh Sparks Concern; IAS Association Intervenes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IAS Association raises issue with CM, seeks resolution through dialogue Our Staff Reporter Bhopal A dispute between a minister and an IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh has triggered concern within administrative circles.

Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh is alleged to have summoned Arvind Shah, CEO of Jabalpur Smart City, to his residence and humiliated him.

The IAS Association objected to the incident and raised the matter with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Association president Manu Srivastava said the Chief Minister has spoken to both sides and efforts are underway to resolve the issue through discussion.

Meanwhile, Administrative Executive Dilpreet Kaur Bhalla filed a complaint against Shah, accusing him of misconduct and inappropriate remarks. According to reports, Shah assumed charge as CEO on March 17, 2026, and introduced stricter discipline, including attendance checks.

Six employees, including Bhalla, were found absent during inspections. On April 22, Shah reportedly called Bhalla for questioning. Later, Singh allegedly summoned Shah to his residence, where he was subjected to abusive language for about 30 minutes.

Srivastava said the Association has expressed concern over rising incidents involving officials, warning that such developments could affect their ability to function independently.