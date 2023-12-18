Ministerial Berths: Central BJP Labours Over Cabinet Formation In Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central BJP leadership held a brainstorming meeting in New Delhi to decide names of ministers for Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Sunday night. The BJP leadership has given consent on some names. With this, it is expected that cabinet formation will take place shortly.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav along with state BJP president VD Sharma went to Delhi to have a meeting with national BJP president JP Nadda and other senior leaders.

Though there was no official declaration by BJP, there is widespread anticipation that many new faces may be picked up. Hence, the new cabinet is going to reflect young faces along with some senior MLAs.

As far as the old faces are concerned, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel and Rakesh Singh are front runners. The names from Jyotiraditya Scindia’s camp doing rounds are Prabhuram Chaudhary, Pradhyuman Singh Tomar, Brajendra Yadav and Tulsiram Silawat. Few of them are likely to get the cabinet berth.

The names of Riti Pathak, Uday Pratap Singh, Gaytriraje Pawar, Ramesh Mendola, Manisha Singh, Divyaraj Singh, Rajkumar Mev, Chaitanya Kashyap were also discussed in the meeting and it is likely that some of them may get the chance to become ministers.

From Bhopal, names of Vishvas Sarang, Vishnu Khatri, Rameshwar Sharma, Krishna Gaur figured during discussion.