 Minister Writes To CM Mohan Yadav; Recommending Opening Of Disputed Mines
Minister Writes To CM Mohan Yadav; Recommending Opening Of Disputed Mines

Neither the issue is related to his department nor is it concerned with his constituency, but Rakesh Shukla has recommended the case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
Minister Rakesh Shukla (Left) & CM Mohan Yadav (Right) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla has dashed off a letter of recommendation about the disputed mines. Shukla took such an action for the first time after taking over as minister.

In the letter written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Shukla pleaded for starting the mines. Shukla is neither in charge of the mining department nor is the issue related to his department. His letter may create a controversy.

About Anand Goenka who deals in mines, Shukla has said he is a senior citizen. He has been trying to get the right to dig up government-approved mines in Jhinna and Haraiya villages for over 25 years, Shukla wrote.

Goenka has a court order in his favour, but he has been deprived of the right to digging mines. Shukla urged Yadav to act over the issue.  According to sources, there is a ban on mining activities.

The state government has filed a petition on the validity of the lease for mining in the Supreme Court. The issue is also lying with the National Green Tribunal.

The Pattas (permission) given for mines come within the forest area. According to sources, an additional chief secretary-rank officer was removed from the department after he ordered withdrawal of the petition from the Supreme Court.

Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan was also removed from his department. Now, Shukla may be in trouble for recommending the opening of mines.

