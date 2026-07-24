Minister, State Education Centre And UDISE+ Present Conflicting Picture Of School Infrastructure In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government's claims on the condition of government schools have come under question after three official sources - the School Education Minister, the State Education Centre and the Union government's UDISE+ report - presented conflicting data on school infrastructure.

While the School Education Minister recently informed the Assembly that there are no dilapidated government schools and all schools have toilet facilities, the State Education Centre's records continue to show 5,770 schools requiring major infrastructure works.

At the same time, the latest UDISE+ 2025-26 report points to deficiencies in basic amenities such as electricity, drinking water, functional toilets and infrastructure.

Minister's February reply acknowledged damaged schools

In a written reply to an Assembly question in February 2026, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh stated that 5,735 government schools were in a dilapidated condition across the state. The government also informed the House that 1,725 schools did not have boys' toilets, while 1,784 schools lacked girls' toilets.

July reply presents a different picture

Barely five months later, the government's stand changed. Replying to another Assembly question during the Monsoon Session, the minister informed the House that the state has approved the construction of 2,656 new primary and secondary school buildings and sanctioned 7,115 special repair works over the past two years. He also stated that there are no dilapidated school buildings in the state.

The minister said 230 primary and secondary schools were functioning without buildings during this period. However, he clarified that no government high school or higher secondary school is currently without a building, as schools upgraded to higher levels are operating from existing buildings until new infrastructure is sanctioned.

The government further stated that there is no proposal to renovate damaged government high school or higher secondary school buildings.

State Education Centre data contradicts Assembly reply

Data maintained by the State Education Centre (RSK), however, presents a different picture. According to the RSK's official data, 5,770 schools continue to require infrastructure intervention, including reconstruction of dilapidated buildings, major repairs, toilet repairs and other civil works.